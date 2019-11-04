CDA management directs to ensure timely remittance of pay orders in central account

Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has directed Estate Management Wing of the authority to ensure timely remittance of pay orders and demand drafts received from general public on account of different charges / fees, in the central account of the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has directed Estate Management Wing of the authority to ensure timely remittance of pay orders and demand drafts received from general public on account of different charges / fees, in the central account of the authority.

It was observed that demand drafts, pay orders and other fees / fines etc particularly pertaining to Estate Management-I&II, Estate Affected people, BCS and Planning Wing etc are being not timely remitted in CDA treasury rather these remain stagnant in the files even for years, which is ultimately affecting revenue generation.

Taking notice of this practice CDA management has given time frame to all formations to carry out an exercise to ensure that all such received fees / fines in form of pay orders and demand drafts have been remitted in the central account.

Moreover, after given time frame, deputy director of each formation will obtain a certificate from dealing assistant of the sector regarding no pendency in this regard. After obtaining certificate from dealing assistants, that concerned deputy director and accounts officer will furnish a certificate to the authority regarding no pendency in their respective formations.