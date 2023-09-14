Open Menu

CDA, Mari Petroleum Join Forces For 2,000 Sapling Plantation In D-12 Green Belt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 08:53 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with Mari Petroleum, has embarked on an ambitious endeavor to plant an impressive 2,000 saplings along the picturesque Green Belt of D-12 in Islamabad

Leading this eco-friendly charge is CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Anwaar ul Haq, who also holds the distinguished position of Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

To kickstart this green mission, students from Saya school joined hands with the CDA in a spirited campaign. Together, they planted saplings ranging from 8 to 10 feet in height, featuring diverse tree species like pelikan, sukh chain, and Arjun.

Captain Anwaar ul Haq highlighted the importance of private-sector collaboration in driving eco-friendly initiatives, affirming that it's a warm welcome for the private sector to actively engage in environmentally responsible activities within Islamabad.

This partnership between the CDA and Mari Petroleum represents a significant step towards a greener, more sustainable future for the capital city, uniting government, students, and private enterprise in a shared commitment to environmental well-being.

