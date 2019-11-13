UrduPoint.com
CDA Master Plan Case: Matter Sent To CJP For Constitution Of Larger Bench

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

CDA master plan case: matter sent to CJP for constitution of larger bench

The sub-judice case pertaining to Capital Development Authority (CDA) master plan in the Supreme Court (SC) has been sent to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for the constitution of larger bench

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) The sub-judice case pertaining to Capital Development Authority (CDA) master plan in the Supreme Court (SC) has been sent to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for the constitution of larger bench.A two-member bench presided over by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.

During the course of hearing, Counsel of petitioner took the plea that people are facing difficulties due to ban on constructions.2-member bench has already given the verdict upon the matter and the decision for constitution of larger bench will be good.Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, "We are going to send the matter to Chief Justice of Pakistan for the constitution of larger bench and a request will be made to him to fix the matter soon for hearing due to gravity of the matter.

