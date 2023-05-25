UrduPoint.com

CDA Mazdoor Union Organizes Rally To Pay Tribute To Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CDA Mazdoor Union organizes rally to pay tribute to martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Mazdoor Union (CBA) on Thursday organized a solidarity rally to pay glowing tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs who rendered their lives for the defense of the motherland.

The rally commenced from Chairman CDA's Office, Sector G-7, and culminated at Abpara Chowk led by Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Aurangzeb Khan, Raja Shakir Zaman Kayani, Sufi Mehmood Ali, Ali Asghar Mani Butt, National Coordinator of PWF Shaukat Ali Anjum, Pirqari Obaid Ahmad Satti and others.

The representatives of the CDA Labor Union and employees of the authority participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the General Secretary (GS) of the Pakistan Workers Federation and CDA Mazdoor Union Chaudhary Yasin said, "Today is a day of great importance in the history of the country and we pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan and express our full solidarity with their families.

" He said that Pakistan Army played an important role in the protection of the national frontiers as well as the integrity and defense of the country.

While condemning the incidents of May 9 and attacks on state institutions, he said that it was a foreign conspiracy to weaken the country.

"We are standing side by side with our forces and national security institutions and no force can divide us," he added.

At the end of the rally, a special prayer was made for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs across the country and for the integrity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed May Capital Development Authority Prayer From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signs MoU with Ge ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy signs MoU with Geneva Centre for Security Polic ..

11 minutes ago
 Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female inf ..

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female influence in policymaking forums

26 minutes ago
 Second &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; t ..

Second &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; to begin 31 May in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 Investopia signs new partnership agreement with Co ..

Investopia signs new partnership agreement with Confederation of Indian Industry

26 minutes ago
 UAE fund to support world heritage restoration and ..

UAE fund to support world heritage restoration and rehabilitation projects in Af ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strat ..

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strategic cooperation and coordinat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.