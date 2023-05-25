CDA Mazdoor Union organizes rally to pay tribute to martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Mazdoor Union (CBA) on Thursday organized a solidarity rally to pay glowing tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs who rendered their lives for the defense of the motherland.

The rally commenced from Chairman CDA's Office, Sector G-7, and culminated at Abpara Chowk led by Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Aurangzeb Khan, Raja Shakir Zaman Kayani, Sufi Mehmood Ali, Ali Asghar Mani Butt, National Coordinator of PWF Shaukat Ali Anjum, Pirqari Obaid Ahmad Satti and others.

The representatives of the CDA Labor Union and employees of the authority participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the General Secretary (GS) of the Pakistan Workers Federation and CDA Mazdoor Union Chaudhary Yasin said, "Today is a day of great importance in the history of the country and we pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan and express our full solidarity with their families.

" He said that Pakistan Army played an important role in the protection of the national frontiers as well as the integrity and defense of the country.

While condemning the incidents of May 9 and attacks on state institutions, he said that it was a foreign conspiracy to weaken the country.

"We are standing side by side with our forces and national security institutions and no force can divide us," he added.

At the end of the rally, a special prayer was made for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs across the country and for the integrity of the country.