CDA, MCI Host Cycling Competition To Promote Healthy, Eco-friendly Lifestyle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) jointly organized a cycling competition in the Blue Area on Sunday to encourage fitness, environmental sustainability, and greener transport.
The event, held on the directions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, drew professional cyclists, amateur riders, and citizens of all ages.
Speaking as the chief guest, Randhawa underscored cycling’s role in building a “healthy, sustainable, and modern” capital city. “Cycling is not just a sport; it is a way of life that promotes fitness, protects the environment, and fosters community spirit,” he said. “By encouraging cycling, we are investing in the health of our citizens and the sustainability of Islamabad.”
Randhawa also highlighted ongoing CDA initiatives to expand dedicated cycling tracks, improve road safety for riders, and integrate cycling infrastructure into urban planning.
He said these efforts were part of a broader vision to make Islamabad a model city for sustainable urban mobility, reducing traffic congestion and pollution while promoting non-motorized transport.
The competition concluded with prize and certificate distribution to winners and participants.
Randhawa commended CDA and MCI teams, volunteers, and local cycling clubs for their efforts, noting that the event was part of a series of activities leading up to Marka-e-Haq and the country’s 14th August Independence Day celebrations.
Participants praised the administration’s commitment to promoting healthy recreational activities in the Federal capital, describing the event as a successful step toward making cycling a more accessible and popular choice for Islamabad’s residents.
