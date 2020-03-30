CDA, MCI, ICT sparing, washing roads, markets to control spread of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are taking coordinated steps and measures including spraying and washing of roads, markets, streets and other areas and imparting due awareness amongst the residents to control the spread of Corona Virus in the Federal Capital.

In order to make the efforts and measures being taken to control the spread of Corona virus result-oriented, CDA has placed the services of 14 officers and Officials on the disposal of Health Services Directorate, MCI Islamabad.

These Officers and Officials have been directed to immediately report to Directorate of Health Services for their further assignments In the meanwhile, after carrying out chemical spray in the hospitals and businesses center, the spray and chemicals washing of residential sector has also been started.

During the activity being jointly carried out by the CDA, ICT and MCI uptill now spray and washing in sector G-9, G-10,, G-11 and F-10 has completed in addition to several rural Ares of the city .

Furthermore, chemical spray is being carried out in Sector I-9, I-10, G-6, G-7 & Katchi Abbadies of the city, which will remain continue till dusk.

Moreover, ICT Administration with the Collaboration and assistance of NDMA and Bahria Town management taking steps to provide human resource and other facilities in Baharakhu, Kot Hatiyal particularly the chemical spray in the vicinity. Machinery of Bahira Town is spraying disinfectant in the whole vicinity.

Vehicles of fire Brigade and Water Tankers are being utilized in spray activity being carried out in the residential sectors of Islamabad. Moreover, doctors and paramedical staff are also being imparted training regarding diseases, care and protocols to deal coronavirus patients. Furthermore, awareness among the residents is also being created to curtail and control deadly virus.