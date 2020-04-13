CDA, MCI, ICT washing roads, markets to control coronavirus spread

Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are spraying and washing roads, markets, streets and other areas to control the spread of coronavirus in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are spraying and washing roads, markets, streets and other areas to control the spread of coronavirus in the Federal Capital.

CDA has placed the services of 14 officers and officials at the disposal of Health Services Directorate, MCI Islamabad. They have been directed to immediately report to Directorate of Health Services for their further assignments In the meanwhile, after carrying out chemical spray in the hospitals and businesses centers, the spray and chemicals washing of residential sectors has also been started.

During the activity being jointly carried out by the CDA, ICT and MCI till now spraying and washing in sectors G-9, G-10, G-11 and F-10 has completed in addition to several rural areas of the city .

Furthermore, chemical spray is being carried out in sectors I-9, I-10, G-6, G-7 & city slums.

Moreover, ICT Administration in collaboration with NDMA and Bahria Town management is taking steps to provide human resource and other facilities in Baharakhu, Kot Hatiyal, particularly chemical spray in the vicinity. Machinery of Bahira Town is spraying disinfectant in the entire vicinity.

Vehicles of fire brigade and water tankers are being utilized in spray activity being carried out in the residential sectors of Islamabad. Furthermore, awareness among the residents is also being created to curtail and control deadly virus.