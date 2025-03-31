CDA, MCI Teams Successfully Extinguish Fire In Margalla Hills
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have completely extinguished the fire that broke out near Faisal Mosque in the Margalla Hills on Monday afternoon.
CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally supervised the firefighting operation, said his spokesman.
He said officers from the Islamabad administration, Environment Wing, and other departments remained present at the site.
More than 64 firefighters participated in the operation, with special fire brigade vehicles deployed to control the blaze.
Due to the timely response of the CDA, the fire was prevented from spreading on a larger scale.
In line with Chairman Randhawa’s instructions, additional teams have been formed to enhance surveillance and patrolling in the Margalla Hills, ensuring more effective monitoring.
Furthermore, the number of personnel assigned to firefighting duties in the area has been increased to prevent future incidents.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muhammad Faisal – A Digital Marketing Expert Driving Online Success43 seconds ago
-
CDA, MCI teams successfully extinguish fire in Margalla Hills5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Narcotics Control foils drug smuggling attempt15 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Chichawatni road accident45 minutes ago
-
Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
DC and officials celebrate eid with hospitalized patients and prisoners1 hour ago
-
Eid celebrated in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Deputy Mayor Sukkur Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Citizens2 hours ago
-
Chairman Senate spends Eid with orphans at SOS village, distributes Eidi, gifts2 hours ago
-
Strict security measures in Islamabad parks during Eid2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets King of Bahrain on Eid2 hours ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to martyrs on Eid2 hours ago