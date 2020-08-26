CDA, MCI to collaborate for grass,shrubs removal from storm drains

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) will join hands to remove shrubs and grass, growing wildly along the storm drains in the wake of continual spells of monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) will join hands to remove shrubs and grass, growing wildly along the storm drains in the wake of continual spells of monsoon.

In a news release, the CDA said it had directed its Engineering Wing to coordinate with MCI for immediate removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass especially along the road drainage system which had been affecting the proper drainage of rain water.

In the view of ongoing monsoon spells, the CDA had tasked its engineering wing to supervise the drainage of rainwater.

The teams of engineering wing along with other relevant departments had been in field for the last couple of days to ensure smooth draining of water amassed after heavy rain fall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Teams comprising upon different directorates had been deputed at Faizabad and I-8 Interchanges (Western side) to drain water from those areas.

The Director General Works had also visited different spots particularly at Faizabad Interchange to review the arrangements regarding drainage of storm water.

In line with instructions of the management, repair work had already been initiated at the site so that water could not be accumulated again.