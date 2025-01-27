CDA MD reviews situation in Cholistan

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari.

The meeting was attended by the Conservator of Forests, the Director of Livestock Cholistan, the Director of Arid Zone Research Institute, representatives from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the Director of Revenue and Colonies, and the Executive Engineer of CDA.

The meeting reviewed the current situation of rains and food in Cholistan, the challenges faced, and the measures to address them, as well as the formulation of an emergency plan to protect the people of Cholistan and their livestock in the event of any potential drought in the future. It also aimed to ensure the provision of sufficient water and food supplies, with a focus on long-term outcomes to safeguard the people of Cholistan and their livestock in any possible emergency situation.