CDA Mobilizes To Extinguish Margalla Hills' Saidpur Village Range’s Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CDA mobilizes to extinguish Margalla Hills' Saidpur village range’s fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams are on-site, working tirelessly to extinguish the fire in the Margalla Hills' Saidpur Village range.

A CDA spokesperson said that over 75 firefighters are actively working to control the blaze.

Additional teams have been dispatched to the area to expedite the firefighting operations.

The Director for Protection and the Director General of Environment are personally on-site, overseeing the response.

Despite the challenges posed by strong winds, all available resources are being utilized to contain the fire, the spokesperson added.

