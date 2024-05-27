CDA Mobilizes To Extinguish Margalla Hills' Saidpur Village Range’s Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams are on-site, working tirelessly to extinguish the fire in the Margalla Hills' Saidpur Village range.
A CDA spokesperson said that over 75 firefighters are actively working to control the blaze.
Additional teams have been dispatched to the area to expedite the firefighting operations.
The Director for Protection and the Director General of Environment are personally on-site, overseeing the response.
Despite the challenges posed by strong winds, all available resources are being utilized to contain the fire, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
57th meeting of IUB Academic Council held6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue surveillance in city6 minutes ago
-
Gold ornaments looted in heist6 minutes ago
-
CM KPK meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi6 minutes ago
-
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign14 minutes ago
-
Mosin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of housing project for police martyrs families.16 minutes ago
-
Rubina Kayani expresses deep grief over death of Talat Hussain26 minutes ago
-
Sun aligns with Holy Kaaba in Makkah26 minutes ago
-
Heat wave conditions to prevail in Sindh26 minutes ago
-
No compromise on development projects: minister26 minutes ago
-
Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award announced26 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat continues26 minutes ago