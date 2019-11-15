CDA Model School hosts lecture to sensitize students, parents on child abuse

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Model Schools hosted a lecture here to sensitize the students about the social evil of child abuse especially focusing the preventive measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Model Schools hosted a lecture here to sensitize the students about the social evil of child abuse especially focusing the preventive measures.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari delivered the interactive lecture on the subject as part of the Federal government's initiative to create awareness among the students, teachers and the parents.

In order to protect children from abuse and exploitation, the government has promulgated The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2016, National Commission on the Rights of the Child Act, 2017, and The ICT Child Protection Act, 2018.

Besides, a Toll Free Helpline 1099 was already functional at the Ministry of Human Rights to provide free legal advice to the victims of human and violations of the children rights.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan also attended the event besides a huge number of the students, teachers and parents.

The federal minister emphasized that parents and teachers should play a role by encouraging their children to speak out in case they felt uncomfortable any certain situation.

She also advised the parents to learn the life skills for children to understand the feelings and emotions of the children.

Addressing the event, SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan appreciated the efforts by the human rights ministry for creating awareness and sensitization on the child abuse besides appreciating the CDA Model school's administration for extending support to hold the event.

He said the child abuse was a universal phenomenon but most of the cases were not reported due to one or the other reasons. However, he said the present government was fully resolved to address the issue of child abuse to protect the future generation.

\778