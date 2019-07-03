CDA Model School shows 100pc result in SSC II exam

Keeping its excellence intact, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Model School has once again showed 100 percent performance in the recently announced result of Secondary School Certificate II examination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Keeping its excellence intact, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Model School has once again showed 100 percent performance in the recently announced result of Secondary School Certificate II examination.

In total, 35 students - all in the science group - appeared in the examination held under the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education, said a press release issued by the CDA Model School.

Triggering 100 percent result as a whole, 29 students got A-1 and A grades.

Aima Abdul Ghaffar stood first in the school by obtaining 1054 marks (95.81%) followed by Laiba Ahmed at second with 1053 marks (95.72%) and Ayesha Khan with 1050 marks (95.45%) clinching the third position.

The students credited their shining performance to the hardwork by their teachers and prayers by their parents.

Principal of the School Ms. Parveen Akhtar appreciated the efforts and dedication of both the teachers and the students. She also wished them good luck in their future academic career.