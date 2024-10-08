Open Menu

CDA Mulls Shifting Commercial Vehicles To Electric Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:01 PM

CDA mulls shifting commercial vehicles to electric power

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday discussed the comprehensive plans to shift commercial vehicles to electric power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday discussed the comprehensive plans to shift commercial vehicles to electric power.

During the meeting, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of this transformation, stating that the initiative marks a pivotal step toward achieving a greener, more efficient public transportation system in Islamabad.

The transition of commercial buses to electric buses is expected to modernize the city’s transport infrastructure while drastically reducing the nation’s carbon footprint.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to explore the provision of soft loans to commercial transport operators to ease the whole transition process to electric vehicles.

In addition, special incentives need to be introduced to encourage a faster shift towards electric mobility.

He stressed the need to seek cooperation from International Financial Institutions (IFIs) for securing funding for the electric vehicle initiative.

The focus of the initiative should be on earning carbon credits and environmental impact.

The Ministry of Climate Change will also be taken on board to ensure that initiative is aligned with the country’s overall climate goals.

During the meeting, the need for upgrading charging infrastructure was highlighted which is key for the success of this initiative.

In this connection, Chairman CDA has instructed to introduce new regulations to facilitate the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations at petrol Pumps across city.

Moreover, charging stations will also be installed near the digital parking facilities recently launched by CDA.

It was also decided that CDA will take up the matter of shifting buses to electric ones with all institutions and organizations including schools, colleges and universities in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director General and the other relevant officers of the Islamabad Public Transport Wing of authority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Vehicles Vehicle Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

14 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

14 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

14 minutes ago
 Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: ..

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

14 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues ..

Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III

17 seconds ago
Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah ..

Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge

19 seconds ago
 Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma ..

Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma Khan

20 seconds ago
 Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing n ..

Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing natural calamities with patienc ..

22 seconds ago
 Minister visits DHQ hospital to review health faci ..

Minister visits DHQ hospital to review health facilities

8 minutes ago
 Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day

Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day

8 minutes ago
 Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra ..

Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Oct 21

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan