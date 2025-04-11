CDA Mulls To Establish Adventure City Park In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is mulling to establish an Adventure City Park in the federal capital aiming to build one of the best tourist places in Islamabad.
The initiative was discussed during a meeting on Friday at the CDA Headquarters, chaired by Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha.
The meeting was attended by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Environment and other relevant senior CDA officers.
The meeting discussed the establishment of an Adventure City Park in Islamabad at an appropriate place which will be one of the best tourist places in Islamabad in future.
During the briefing, it was apprised that promoting tourism in Islamabad remains CDA’s top priority, with all necessary resources are being utilised.
The Adventure City will include constructing walkways, cycling tracks, and integrating comprehensive environmental and recreational infrastructure.
The meeting highlighted the significant potential for tourism-related projects in the capital.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that in order to further enhance the beauty and tourist resorts as well as Islamabad’s parks through visually pleasing soft landscaping and eco-friendly tree plantation.
He said that a strategy is being developed for the Adventure City project to ensure world-class standards of tourism as well as other faculties in order to cater with needs of the citizens of Islamabad to have an adventure city in which national and international food chains, cultural and social services besides tourism related projects will be available at one place.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that financial and operational viable models would be adopted for the Adventure City Park. He also directed that installing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) alongside the Adventure City should be ensured for environmental sustainability.
Chairman CDA said that project will be equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities to elevate Islamabad’s status as a premier global tourist destination.
In his concluding remarks, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to promoting Islamabad’s development as well as enhancing tourism and high-quality recreational facilities. He expressed his firm resolve to make all out efforts for positioning Islamabad among the world’s most beautiful and tourism-friendly capitals.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik5 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP5 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured5 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan5 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners5 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide15 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday15 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics15 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory25 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding25 minutes ago