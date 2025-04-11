CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is mulling to establish an Adventure City Park in the federal capital aiming to build one of the best tourist places in Islamabad.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting on Friday at the CDA Headquarters, chaired by Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha.

The meeting was attended by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Environment and other relevant senior CDA officers.

The meeting discussed the establishment of an Adventure City Park in Islamabad at an appropriate place which will be one of the best tourist places in Islamabad in future.

During the briefing, it was apprised that promoting tourism in Islamabad remains CDA’s top priority, with all necessary resources are being utilised.

The Adventure City will include constructing walkways, cycling tracks, and integrating comprehensive environmental and recreational infrastructure.

The meeting highlighted the significant potential for tourism-related projects in the capital.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that in order to further enhance the beauty and tourist resorts as well as Islamabad’s parks through visually pleasing soft landscaping and eco-friendly tree plantation.

He said that a strategy is being developed for the Adventure City project to ensure world-class standards of tourism as well as other faculties in order to cater with needs of the citizens of Islamabad to have an adventure city in which national and international food chains, cultural and social services besides tourism related projects will be available at one place.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that financial and operational viable models would be adopted for the Adventure City Park. He also directed that installing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) alongside the Adventure City should be ensured for environmental sustainability.

Chairman CDA said that project will be equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities to elevate Islamabad’s status as a premier global tourist destination.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated CDA’s commitment to promoting Islamabad’s development as well as enhancing tourism and high-quality recreational facilities. He expressed his firm resolve to make all out efforts for positioning Islamabad among the world’s most beautiful and tourism-friendly capitals.