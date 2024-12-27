CDA, NAB Join Hands To Strengthen Transparency, Accountability
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Mirza Irfan Baig, here on Friday.
The meeting marked a significant step towards bolstering transparency and accountability processes within the CDA.
Both leaders expressed their commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination between the two institutions.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized the CDA's ongoing efforts to promote efficiency and transparency in its operations.
Highlighting the authority’s focus on reducing human intervention, he noted that CDA is increasingly adopting automation and technology-based systems to streamline office processes and minimize the potential for corruption.
The Chairman reiterated the CDA’s dedication to working closely with NAB and leveraging its technical expertise to further improve accountability mechanisms.
He assured that the CDA would continue to adopt best practices to maintain a corruption-free environment.
DG NAB Mirza Irfan Baig lauded the CDA’s efforts to promote transparency and assured the authority of NAB’s full support in achieving shared goals of integrity and accountability.
The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their resolve to strengthen collaboration for a transparent and efficient governance framework.
