CDA Officials Involved In Wastage Of Water Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:01 PM

CDA officials involved in wastage of water suspended

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has suspended officials involved in wastage of water and inquiry has been ordered by competent authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has suspended officials involved in wastage of water and inquiry has been ordered by competent authority.

The decision was taken after a responsible citizen has shared a video regarding wastage of such a precious resource in the capital, said a press release.

The authority has suspended area supervisor of city sewerage division Haji Rassan khan and driver of the tanker Irshad Mash under suspension with immediate effect.

The CDA Management has also initiated disciplinary proceedings. The CDA management also urged citizens to keep on pointing out such matters whenever they notice any such violation as it was the collective responsibility of all to protect and manage our resources.

More Stories From Pakistan

