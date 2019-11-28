CDA officials tried to allot costly plots through fake process

The officials of CDA land department have allegedly tied to allot costly plots worth Rs 270 million through fake process but authority security department foiled the hideous attempt

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) The officials of CDA land department have allegedly tied to allot costly plots worth Rs 270 million through fake process but authority security department foiled the hideous attempt.The inner sources have disclosed that former Director Land Fariduddin and current Deputy Director Irfan Khan have allegedly tried to transfer ten plots value of Rs 270 million through fake process.

Sources revealed that affectees of Mozia Badhia Qadir Bukhsh held possession of these plots.However, CDA security department foiled the attempt and took all related record in custody.

National exchequer would face a damage of Rs 270 million if they succeeded their ugly attempt. Authority security department foiled the hideous attempt.