CDA officials visit IJP Road, review development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Members Engineering, Capital Development Authority on Saturday along with DG Works, Director Road South, Nespak consultant and NLC team visited IJP Road area of Islamabad and took a detailed look at the pace of development work.

They issued orders for early commencement of survey, soil investigation, pile road test to the concerned staff, said a news release issued here.

The project were scheduled to be completed in 18 months with the total cost of Rs. 4.9 billion.

It may be recalled that under the project two bridges and two flyovers would be constructed on IJP Road to reduce traffic congestion, flyovers on 9th Avenue and IJP Road while two bridges would be constructed at Kataria and Pirwadhai to ensure smooth flow of traffic.