UrduPoint.com

CDA Officials Visit IJP Road, Review Development Work

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

CDA officials visit IJP Road, review development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Members Engineering, Capital Development Authority on Saturday along with DG Works, Director Road South, Nespak consultant and NLC team visited IJP Road area of Islamabad and took a detailed look at the pace of development work.

They issued orders for early commencement of survey, soil investigation, pile road test to the concerned staff, said a news release issued here.

The project were scheduled to be completed in 18 months with the total cost of Rs. 4.9 billion.

It may be recalled that under the project two bridges and two flyovers would be constructed on IJP Road to reduce traffic congestion, flyovers on 9th Avenue and IJP Road while two bridges would be constructed at Kataria and Pirwadhai to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Traffic May Capital Development Authority Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of ..

UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

21 minutes ago
 PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

27 minutes ago
 Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

27 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.