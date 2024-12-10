CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its 17th Board meeting on Tuesday accorded approval for the reorganization of the Enforcement Wing to enhance its efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its 17th Board meeting on Tuesday accorded approval for the reorganization of the Enforcement Wing to enhance its efficiency.

The meeting that held here with Muhammad Ali Randhawa in the chair constituted a three-member committee comprising Member Finance, Member Admin, and Member Technology to oversee this reorganization.

The committee will present its recommendations in the next meeting to improve the capabilities and efficiency of the Enforcement Wing.

The CDA Board also decided to streamline the Security Directorate to ensure discipline within the organization. The same committee comprising three members would submit recommendations for this restructing.

The CDA Board approved the extension of the e-balloting agreement between CDA and NADRA.

During the meeting, it was also decided to allocate space for the Smart Islamabad Initiative at the Jinnah Convention Center.

The meeting also included deliberations on regulations for establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging points at existing and new fuel stations in Islamabad. It was decided that consultations and feedback would be sought from all stakeholders, ensuring the alignment of these regulations with the Federal Government's policy.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized initiating the shifting CDA's transport fleet to electric vehicles.

The meeting also discussed the plots in Sector I-17 which have been allocated to different institutions according to the policy.

Furthermore, the Board approved the hiring of consultants under Rule 42 (f) for designing of the Khayaban-e-Iqbal signal-free corridor project.

All board members of the CDA attended the meeting.