Open Menu

CDA Okays Reorganization Of Enforcement Wing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:49 PM

CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its 17th Board meeting on Tuesday accorded approval for the reorganization of the Enforcement Wing to enhance its efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its 17th Board meeting on Tuesday accorded approval for the reorganization of the Enforcement Wing to enhance its efficiency.

The meeting that held here with Muhammad Ali Randhawa in the chair constituted a three-member committee comprising Member Finance, Member Admin, and Member Technology to oversee this reorganization.

The committee will present its recommendations in the next meeting to improve the capabilities and efficiency of the Enforcement Wing.

The CDA Board also decided to streamline the Security Directorate to ensure discipline within the organization. The same committee comprising three members would submit recommendations for this restructing.

The CDA Board approved the extension of the e-balloting agreement between CDA and NADRA.

During the meeting, it was also decided to allocate space for the Smart Islamabad Initiative at the Jinnah Convention Center.

The meeting also included deliberations on regulations for establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging points at existing and new fuel stations in Islamabad. It was decided that consultations and feedback would be sought from all stakeholders, ensuring the alignment of these regulations with the Federal Government's policy.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized initiating the shifting CDA's transport fleet to electric vehicles.

The meeting also discussed the plots in Sector I-17 which have been allocated to different institutions according to the policy.

Furthermore, the Board approved the hiring of consultants under Rule 42 (f) for designing of the Khayaban-e-Iqbal signal-free corridor project.

All board members of the CDA attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Vehicles Vehicle Same Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects ..

MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition

2 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints

LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints

2 minutes ago
 512 fake fertilizer bags seized

512 fake fertilizer bags seized

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws

Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws

2 minutes ago
 Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpi ..

Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

2 minutes ago
 Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on ..

Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence

2 minutes ago
Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI a ..

Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI activists

2 minutes ago
 President, PM laud security forces for successful ..

President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water

IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tour ..

20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins

44 minutes ago
 Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to appl ..

Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to applicants

44 minutes ago
 GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Proc ..

GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Processing Unit inaugurated in Khu ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan