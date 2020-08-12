CDA opens bid for box culverts in I-11/2

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened bids for the construction of four box culverts in sector I-11/2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened bids for the construction of four box culverts in sector I-11/2.

As many as 17 different firms had participated in the bidding process. NIT (Notice Inviting Tender) of the project was amounting to Rs 137.416 million rupees however, due to healthy competition lowest bid amounting to Rs 94.12 million was received which was 31.60 per cent below the estimated cost, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The culverts have been planned in Sector I-11/2 to drain high volumes of water and handle a high flow rate than pipes.

The culverts will further accommodate vehicular and pedestrian movement.

The development work in Sector I-11 was being carried out as part of a comprehensive strategy by incumbent CDA Administration to develop long neglected residential sectors and uplift of infrastructure in the city.

In addition to construction of box culverts, work on establishment of storm drainage system in sector I-11 will also commence soon.

The construction of box culverts will be completed in 12 months.