ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will invite unsolicited proposals from stakeholders for infrastructure development and future projects in Islamabad to foster a collaborative approach to urban development.

A meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday discussed the mechanism for receiving proposals from the business community, investors, and other stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by CDA members and senior officers from relevant departments.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the CDA is committed to creating an investment-friendly environment in Islamabad, encouraging stakeholders to share their proposals and business ideas via email.

The authority has recently approved its first-ever Joint Venture Rules to facilitate the process.

"We are pursuing an open-door policy for development, and we welcome proposals from all stakeholders for investment and development in Islamabad," Chairman Randhawa said.

He noted that the authority was keen to involve the business community, investors, and other key players in shaping the future of Islamabad.

The CDA aims to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and openness in its development initiatives.

Proposals received will undergo a thorough review, and public development projects will be launched after a rigorous evaluation process.

This initiative reflects the CDA's dedication to fostering a collaborative approach to urban development, making Islamabad a beacon of modernity and growth.

By engaging with stakeholders, the authority aims to leverage expertise, innovation, and investment to create a world-class city.

Stakeholders can submit their proposals to the CDA via email, providing an opportunity to collaborate on future projects.

This move is expected to boost economic development, attract investment, and enhance the city's infrastructure.