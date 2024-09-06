CDA Opens Doors To Unsolicited Proposals For Islamabad's Infrastructure Development
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will invite unsolicited proposals from stakeholders for infrastructure development and future projects in Islamabad to foster a collaborative approach to urban development.
A meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday discussed the mechanism for receiving proposals from the business community, investors, and other stakeholders.
The meeting was attended by CDA members and senior officers from relevant departments.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the CDA is committed to creating an investment-friendly environment in Islamabad, encouraging stakeholders to share their proposals and business ideas via email.
The authority has recently approved its first-ever Joint Venture Rules to facilitate the process.
"We are pursuing an open-door policy for development, and we welcome proposals from all stakeholders for investment and development in Islamabad," Chairman Randhawa said.
He noted that the authority was keen to involve the business community, investors, and other key players in shaping the future of Islamabad.
The CDA aims to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and openness in its development initiatives.
Proposals received will undergo a thorough review, and public development projects will be launched after a rigorous evaluation process.
This initiative reflects the CDA's dedication to fostering a collaborative approach to urban development, making Islamabad a beacon of modernity and growth.
By engaging with stakeholders, the authority aims to leverage expertise, innovation, and investment to create a world-class city.
Stakeholders can submit their proposals to the CDA via email, providing an opportunity to collaborate on future projects.
This move is expected to boost economic development, attract investment, and enhance the city's infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese Ambassador, delegation visits KU4 minutes ago
-
KMC observes Defence Day4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed4 minutes ago
-
Defense Day celebrated at University of Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Delegation of scholars calls on Mohsin Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain4 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes walk to mark Defence Day5 minutes ago
-
Gov’t launches orientation program for workers going abroad: Salik5 minutes ago
-
Secy visits Faisalabad Food Authority Lab15 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces15 minutes ago
-
NDRMF preparing application to safe school from natural disasters24 minutes ago
-
Islamabad beautification plan aims to transform city into a model metropolis25 minutes ago
-
PIMS treating 8,000 indoor, outdoor patients, Senate told25 minutes ago