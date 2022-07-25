UrduPoint.com

CDA Operationalizes 18 More Water Filtration Plants

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 07:48 PM

CDA operationalizes 18 more water filtration plants

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday operationalized 18 more filtration plants in the various sectors to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday operationalized 18 more filtration plants in the various sectors to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents.

With addition of another 18 water filtration plants, the tally jumped to 103, said its spokesman while talking to APP.

The plants were installed in three months at sectors of F, G and I, he added.

The spokesman said the CDA had hired services of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources to test the quality of water, being provided through the filtration plant, every month. The plants' regular maintenance was ensured with the support of Non-governmental Organizations.

All the water filtration plant remained operation 24/7 across the city, he noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Ten more tested positives with coronavirus in RWP

Ten more tested positives with coronavirus in RWP

31 seconds ago
 Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons

32 seconds ago
 Additional SP visits flood affected areas in Parow ..

Additional SP visits flood affected areas in Parowa tehsil

34 seconds ago
 Five drug dealers arrested during crackdown

Five drug dealers arrested during crackdown

35 seconds ago
 Police launch search operations in different areas ..

Police launch search operations in different areas to net lawbreakers

37 seconds ago
 Classic events in doubt as F1 drafts plans for cit ..

Classic events in doubt as F1 drafts plans for city-centered future

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.