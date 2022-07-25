CDA operationalizes 18 more water filtration plants

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday operationalized 18 more filtration plants in the various sectors to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents

With addition of another 18 water filtration plants, the tally jumped to 103, said its spokesman while talking to APP.

The plants were installed in three months at sectors of F, G and I, he added.

The spokesman said the CDA had hired services of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources to test the quality of water, being provided through the filtration plant, every month. The plants' regular maintenance was ensured with the support of Non-governmental Organizations.

All the water filtration plant remained operation 24/7 across the city, he noted.