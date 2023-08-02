CDA organises rally against inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Local cars Dealers Association (CDA) organized on Wednesday a rally against recently increased fuel prices and electricity units at Chungi number no. 9 here on Wednesday.

A large number of participants including car dealers, the business community, and civil society members participated in the rally to register a protest against the inflation caused by of late surge of petroleum prices particularly.

President of CDA Chaudhary Tariq talking to the media after the end of the rally said that the 'inflation had literally put off their stoves'.

He said that the standard of life of the commoners had lowered up to the critical end with no remedy appearing to the remote distance even.

He demanded the government should take action in the situation and initiate major steps to down prices of the common utility items mainly triggered by increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

He also called for the Commissioner to re-activate the magisterial system in order to smoothen the situation and ease the lives of hundreds of thousands of people living in the city.

Chairman of the Association Azhar Mumtaz and General Secretary Abdul Qadir also addressed the rally and reiterated similar demands among the participants.