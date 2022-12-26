CDA organising training sessions for its employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Training sessions are being organized for the officers and employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here regarding their responsibilities in local body elections.

Due to lack of staff until the elections, the facilities provided to the public in the one window directorate of CDA have been limited to 8 am to 2 pm, which will resume normal hours immediately after the local elections, said a press release.

The public is informed that they can contact the one window before 2 pm during the limited working hours to avoid any inconvenience.