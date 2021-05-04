CDA overhauls obsolete machinery

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started repairing obsolete machinery to meet its day to day operations without disruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started repairing obsolete machinery to meet its day to day operations without disruption.

The Machinery and Pool Organization, the authority's engineering wing has fixed two bulldozer and saved Rs 148 million for the authority. Each machine would have cost Rs 74 million, said its spokesman.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said the civic agency overhauled both the machines D65 and EX16 while using its own resources that were out of order for a long time.

The bulldozer was handed over to environment and�sanitation directorate to enhance its capacity and improve functioning.

More faulty machines were being fixed that would made an asset of the authority after completion of repair and maintenance work, the spokesman added.

