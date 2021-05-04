UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Overhauls Obsolete Machinery

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

CDA overhauls obsolete machinery

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started repairing obsolete machinery to meet its day to day operations without disruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started repairing obsolete machinery to meet its day to day operations without disruption.

The Machinery and Pool Organization, the authority's engineering wing has fixed two bulldozer and saved Rs 148 million for the authority. Each machine would have cost Rs 74 million, said its spokesman.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said the civic agency overhauled both the machines D65 and EX16 while using its own resources that were out of order for a long time.

The bulldozer was handed over to environment and�sanitation directorate to enhance its capacity and improve functioning.

More faulty machines were being fixed that would made an asset of the authority after completion of repair and maintenance work, the spokesman added.

/395

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

7 minutes ago

Petroleum Division ensures transparency in awardin ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam sees 17.5 pct more new enterprises in firs ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Anti-Monopoly Agency Approves Telecom Ope ..

2 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.