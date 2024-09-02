CDA P3A To Collaborate For Sustainable Projects In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) on Monday agreed to engage transactional advisors for ongoing projects in Islamabad
It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, here to discuss ongoing and upcoming projects in the Federal capital.
The meeting focused on various initiatives, including the Jinnah Medical Complex and its commercial zone, as well as other commercial projects in the city.
The P3A offered to assist CDA in preparing and feasibility proposals for various projects, while Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for P3A's technical assistance for joint venture projects.
The CDA aims to utilize P3A's expertise to initiate sustainable income-generating projects in Islamabad, with plans to launch permanent income source projects through the platform.
This collaboration is expected to boost Islamabad's development and provide a sustainable source of income for the city.
