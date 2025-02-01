CDA Partners With KPMG For Financially Sustainable Development Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has engaged KPMG, a global professional services firm, to provide consultancy aimed at ensuring the financial feasibility and sustainability of various development projects in Islamabad.
A KPMG delegation met with CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday, with CDA board members and senior officials also in attendance.
The meeting focused on devising the best financial strategies to make CDA projects viable and investment-friendly. Several proposals were discussed to enhance their long-term sustainability.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the goal is to attract investment and drive Islamabad’s development while ensuring that revenue generated from these projects is reinvested for the city's welfare.
The discussion also covered plans to organize conferences and seminars to engage potential investors.
KPMG will offer expert consultancy, technical assistance, and business models to optimize financial planning for CDA projects.
Chairman Randhawa expressed confidence that KPMG’s expertise will play a crucial role in making these initiatives financially robust and sustainable.
