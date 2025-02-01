Open Menu

CDA Partners With KPMG For Financially Sustainable Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

CDA partners with KPMG for financially sustainable development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has engaged KPMG, a global professional services firm, to provide consultancy aimed at ensuring the financial feasibility and sustainability of various development projects in Islamabad.

A KPMG delegation met with CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday, with CDA board members and senior officials also in attendance.

The meeting focused on devising the best financial strategies to make CDA projects viable and investment-friendly. Several proposals were discussed to enhance their long-term sustainability.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the goal is to attract investment and drive Islamabad’s development while ensuring that revenue generated from these projects is reinvested for the city's welfare.

The discussion also covered plans to organize conferences and seminars to engage potential investors.

KPMG will offer expert consultancy, technical assistance, and business models to optimize financial planning for CDA projects.

Chairman Randhawa expressed confidence that KPMG’s expertise will play a crucial role in making these initiatives financially robust and sustainable.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

3 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

3 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

3 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

3 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

4 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

5 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

5 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

5 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan