ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA on Monday accorded permission for construction of boundary wall around cremation ground of Hindu temple in sector H-9/2, Islamabad, Lal Chand Malhi said.

"Permission to construct the boundary wall around cremation ground for the Hindu community in sector H-9/2, Islamabad is hereby accorded in accordance with clause 4.I.I of Islamabad Capital Territory, Building Control Regulations 2020 ensuring that height of this boundary wall shall not accord 7"-0", says the notification, a copy of which is available with the APP.

"It may either be a solid wall, or up to one foot it shall consist of solid masonry and remaining portion may be of light material such as fence etc. The height of the enclosure shall not be less than 3"-0" in any case,it says.

Malhi, the minority MNA of (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a statement thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qiba Ayaz and CDA chairman Amer Ali Ahmed for permitting the boundary wall saying minorities will enjoy equal rights as promised by Quaid-e-Azam.

He lauded Council of Islamic for clearing the way for construction of temple, crematorium and community hall in Islamabad.

In July last, the CDA had stopped construction of the boundary wall on the plot meant for the temple citing legal reasons.

Subsequently the issue of temple construction with state fund was referred to CII for advice.

In October last,the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) ruled that there were no constitutional or Sharia constraints against constructing a temple in Islamabad or any other place in the country.

The decision signed by 14 members of the CII had also stated that the Hindus, like all other religious groups in the country, have the constitutional right to have a place to perform last rites of the deceased according to their faith.

"As per this right, it is permitted for the Hindu community in Islamabad to have a suitable place where they can perform last rites of the deceased according to religious instructions," the CII said. The body also declared that the Hindu community was allowed to build a community centre to hold wedding ceremonies and observe religious festivals under the Constitution and that there was "nothing wrong with it according to Sharia".

Apart from Islamic considerations, the decision was made on the basis of the Constitution and the Liaquat-Nehru Pact of 1950 that led to the establishment of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) in Pakistan and a similar entity in India.

The PML-N government had allotted 2,400 square yards for the construction of a Hindu temple in H-9/2 in 2017.