CDA, PIDE to conduct joint study to mitigate traffic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will conduct a joint study in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to evolve a policy to mitigate traffic congestion issues in the Federal capital.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Chairman CDA, the other day. Vice chancellor PIDE and its faculty members were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed that the vehicle emissions were degrading the environment, leading to SMOG and other pollution related issues.

The congestion mitigation strategies should include proposals for development of Parking Policies especially for on street parking (paid parking), indication and prioritizing pedestrian and no parking zones, development of high occupancy and speed lanes on Highways, discourage use of motorcycles and encourage use of public transport in the city.

The Chairman CDA emphasized on developing and integrated approach to achieve these targets in complying with the smart city conceptIt is pertinent to mention here that CDA geared up to introduce shuttle service by March 2022 in the capital city, therefore the traffic mitigation measures were being timed to match with public transport timelines.