CDA, PITB Sign Agreement For Digitisation Of Official Record
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Friday signed an agreement to digitise all office working of the authority.
Under the agreement, a modern property management system will be introduced to computerise the property record of the citizens.
According to the details, the e-office will be established as per the agreement between the Capital Development Authority and PITB.
In order to ensure transparency in all information related to the property, it is possible to get rid of record tampering, including record missing or record leaking and the land or property record can also be saved in a modern way, an official of the CDA said.
“Besides, the aim of this initiative is to empower the Capital Development Authority (CDA) by equipping it with modern tools and technology in the realm of ‘smart governance’, the official said.
He said that by using the latest tools, the Capital Development Authority aims to enhance its decision-making process and ultimately achieve e-empowerment for the authority so that all citizens and applicants can be facilitated for speedy processing of their allotment, transfer and other services.
“This initiative will help citizens to secure property and land records. Similarly, any type of record can be accessed on a single click through ID and specific password,” the official said.
He said that the main aspect of the project is to introduce “smart applications” and promote e-empowerment among the citizens of Islamabad.
“With the agreement of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the wings of estate, one window operations and land and building control department will be able to play their role in the city management system in a better way,” the official said.
