CDA Planning To Establish State-of-the-art Bus Terminal: Randhawa

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday said that the authority is planning to establish state-of-the-art Bus Terminal in the federal capital

He said this while chairing a meeting here to discuss the establishment of a state-of-the-art bus terminal in Islamabad which was attended by senior officials from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the CDA.

Muhammad Ali directed that a study be conducted to identify three to four potential sites for the new terminal which should be well-connected to all parts of the city.

He urged CDA and ADB teams to work together to explore various proposals. The meeting also resulted in the decision to develop an Urban Transport Master Plan for Islamabad.

Muhammad Ali said the finalized proposals would be presented to the designated forum for approval.

