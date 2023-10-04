Open Menu

CDA Planning To Initiate Residential Scheme For Overseas Pakistanis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:32 PM

CDA planning to initiate residential scheme for Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to launch a new state-of-the-art residential scheme only for overseas Pakistanis at Mauza Kuri in the Federal capital.

“The new scheme, sprawled across 14,000 kanal of land along Kuri Road, adjacent to Park Road, will be reserved exclusively for overseas Pakistanis,” an official in the CDA told APP.

The official said that the plots within the scheme would be marketed and sold to overseas Pakistanis in US Dollars, contributing to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

He said that in the initial phase, the CDA has given the go head to the relevant authorities for the appointment of a design consultant, adding that the decision was made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman, Captain (r) Anwar ul Haque.

The official said the designated consultant would be responsible for overseeing the scheme’s execution and conducting various essential studies, including those related to environmental impact, traffic management, and hydrology.

Furthermore, he said the consultant would develop the design for infrastructure, road development, ensuring that all modern amenities are seamlessly integrated into the scheme.

\395

Related Topics

Exchange Road Traffic Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

3 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

3 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

3 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

3 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

4 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

4 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

19 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan