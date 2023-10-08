Open Menu

CDA Planning To Initiate Residential Scheme For Overseas Pakistanis

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CDA planning to initiate residential scheme for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to launch a new state-of-the-art residential scheme only for overseas Pakistanis at Mauza Kuri in the Federal capital.

“The new scheme, sprawled across 14,000 kanal of land along Kuri Road, adjacent to Park Road, will be reserved exclusively for overseas Pakistanis,” an official in the CDA told APP on Sunday.

The official said that the plots within the scheme would be marketed and sold to overseas Pakistanis in US Dollars, contributing to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

He said that in the initial phase, the CDA has given the go-ahead to the relevant authorities for the appointment of a design consultant as per the decision made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman, Captain (r) Anwar ul Haque.

The official said the designated consultant would be responsible for overseeing the scheme’s execution and conducting various essential studies, including those related to environmental impact, traffic management, and hydrology.

Furthermore, he said the consultant would develop the design for infrastructure, road development, ensuring that all modern amenities are seamlessly integrated into the scheme.

