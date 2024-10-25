CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is pushing forward with an ambitious plan to bring bicycle tracks to Islamabad, blending scenic beauty with sustainable transit options.

A high-level meeting was held on Friday to review the proposed designs, attended by key CDA members, officials, and consultants from the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK).

The project aims to make cycling a feasible, eco-friendly, and affordable commuting choice in the city.

NESPAK consultants briefed participants on various track design options, all based on an extensive topographic survey. The most suitable design will soon be finalized, focusing on both functionality and aesthetics.

Chairman Randhawa stressed that the tracks should serve as a green transportation alternative while enhancing Islamabad’s visual appeal.

He highlighted the importance of phased development that adheres to international standards without compromising affordability.

Exploring potential international funding sources was also discussed to ensure project feasibility.

To support sustainability, the Chairman proposed digital advertising boards along the tracks to generate revenue.

Additionally, he emphasized the inclusion of electric bikes and charging stations to make commuting greener and more convenient.

Environmental preservation remains central to the CDA’s strategy, with plans to work closely with NESPAK to ensure minimal impact on the city’s natural green spaces.

The CDA has reaffirmed its commitment to introducing cost-effective and sustainable transportation solutions that align with Islamabad's vision as a green, livable city.

