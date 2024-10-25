Open Menu

CDA Plans Bicycle Tracks With Sustainability In Mind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 07:17 PM

CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is pushing forward with an ambitious plan to bring bicycle tracks to Islamabad, blending scenic beauty with sustainable transit options

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is pushing forward with an ambitious plan to bring bicycle tracks to Islamabad, blending scenic beauty with sustainable transit options.

A high-level meeting was held on Friday to review the proposed designs, attended by key CDA members, officials, and consultants from the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK).

The project aims to make cycling a feasible, eco-friendly, and affordable commuting choice in the city.

NESPAK consultants briefed participants on various track design options, all based on an extensive topographic survey. The most suitable design will soon be finalized, focusing on both functionality and aesthetics.

Chairman Randhawa stressed that the tracks should serve as a green transportation alternative while enhancing Islamabad’s visual appeal.

He highlighted the importance of phased development that adheres to international standards without compromising affordability.

Exploring potential international funding sources was also discussed to ensure project feasibility.

To support sustainability, the Chairman proposed digital advertising boards along the tracks to generate revenue.

Additionally, he emphasized the inclusion of electric bikes and charging stations to make commuting greener and more convenient.

Environmental preservation remains central to the CDA’s strategy, with plans to work closely with NESPAK to ensure minimal impact on the city’s natural green spaces.

The CDA has reaffirmed its commitment to introducing cost-effective and sustainable transportation solutions that align with Islamabad's vision as a green, livable city.

APP/smd-nvd

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Cycling Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison van ..

PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price co ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal p ..

23 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called ..

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Sale ..

23 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in ..

Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case

24 minutes ago
 CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services ..

CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services to citizens' doorsteps

24 minutes ago
 KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

24 minutes ago
KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Pa ..

KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II

24 minutes ago
 2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

24 minutes ago
 Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

26 minutes ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

26 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PM ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..

26 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan