CDA Plans Fee Hike For Building Control Directorates In Next Fiscal Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to raise charges for Building Control Directorates in next financial year following a decision made during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to raise charges for Building Control Directorates in next financial year following a decision made during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
The meeting, convened to review the performance of the Building Control Directorate for the financial year 2023-24, decided to increase several charges related to building control. These include scrutiny fees, fines for unauthorized construction, setback charges, and others.
Likewise, fees for land use change and increasing the floor area ratio (FAR) will also be raised. During the briefing, Chairman CDA was informed that these fees have remained unchanged since 2017.
In the meeting, it was decided that the current charges will remain in effect until June 30, 2024, after which new charges will apply starting July 1, 2024. Additionally, new charges will apply to changes in land use within Zone II, Zone IV, and Zone V.
APP/sra-szm
Recent Stories
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..1 hour ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development1 hour ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities1 hour ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 241 hour ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered1 hour ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors2 hours ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal2 hours ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..2 hours ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate2 hours ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized2 hours ago