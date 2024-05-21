Open Menu

CDA Plans Fee Hike For Building Control Directorates In Next Fiscal Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to raise charges for Building Control Directorates in next financial year following a decision made during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting, convened to review the performance of the Building Control Directorate for the financial year 2023-24, decided to increase several charges related to building control. These include scrutiny fees, fines for unauthorized construction, setback charges, and others.

Likewise, fees for land use change and increasing the floor area ratio (FAR) will also be raised. During the briefing, Chairman CDA was informed that these fees have remained unchanged since 2017.

In the meeting, it was decided that the current charges will remain in effect until June 30, 2024, after which new charges will apply starting July 1, 2024. Additionally, new charges will apply to changes in land use within Zone II, Zone IV, and Zone V.

