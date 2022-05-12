UrduPoint.com

CDA Plans Jogging Tracks For Two Sub-sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 04:04 PM

The residents of two sub-sectors of the Federal Capital do not need to go to other areas for a jog as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced to construct jogging tracks on the green belts of G-10/1 and G-11/4 for promoting healthy and physical activities

The Authority had allocated a budget of Rs. 1 million for the commencement of work at the earliest, CDA spokesman told APP on Thursday.

He said that the work would be carried out in coordination with other relevant departments and after the construction of jogging tracks, it would offer the residents an opportunity to enjoy some refreshing moments.

The spokesman added that a campaign was underway following the directions of Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed to develop, restore and beautify the city. Similarly, he said that in order to keep the environment green and fresh, the CDA administration had directed the Environment Wing to plant more trees so that the citizens could enjoy the atmosphere to the fullest.

