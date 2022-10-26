CDA plans more parks to provide clean, healthy environment to citizens

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is making an all-out effort to provide a clean environment and recreational facilities to the residents of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is making an all-out effort to provide a clean environment and recreational facilities to the residents of Federal capital.

In this regard, the Environment Wing of CDA plans to build a special park for women, here in the Sector I-14/1.

Likewise, building a park in the Sector F-10/4 is also part of the plan to provide a healthy environment to the citizens, especially children.

These parks will also be equipped with swings, walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, and other facilities to cater the needs of children.

Furthermore, the civic agency will also ensure proper lighting, security and other necessary arrangements in the parks.

The steps are being taken on the directions of CDA Chairman Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis.