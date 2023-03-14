CDA plans new development schemes for rural, urban areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned new development schemes worth billions of rupees aimed at uplifting the living standards of urban and rural residents in the Federal capital.

An official told APP, that the Development Working Party (DWP) meeting approved the PC-I of a scheme worth Rs 10.5 billion for development work in the rural areas, extending the scope of uplift projects to rural areas. The project would focus on repairing the dilapidated roads, water supply system, street pavement, and sanitation system in the rural areas, and was expected to be completed in two years.

The CDA has recently approved the Chatta Bakhtawar Housing Scheme worth Rs 2,120 million, and another project worth Rs 1,424 million for the construction of a two-lane flyover at Rawat T-Chowk from N-5 Gujar Khan side to the Islamabad Highway.

The construction of a 2-Lane Flyover at Rawat T-Chowk from N-5 to Islamabad Highway along with approaches was expected to be completed within nine months of current year.

The CDA has also approved a revised PC-I for the Islamabad bus service project costing at least Rs 9,614 million, and a project worth Rs 2,573 million to purchase new machinery for the sanitation directorate.

Additionally, a PC-I worth Rs 142 million has been approved for a link road between Garden Avenue and Murree Road through the Margalla underpass.

However, the CDA may face a setback while constructing the link road as it crosses through Shakarparian where construction was not allowed.

In the past, the Supreme Court had halted the construction of the cricket stadium in the same area. The CDA has also approved a PC-I worth Rs 4,109 million for the expansion of Srinagar Highway from 7th Avenue to Serena Chowk with the construction of an underpass as well.