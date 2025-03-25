CDA Plans Park Upgrades And Massive Tree Plantation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to beautify Islamabad’s parks, expand green spaces, and transform the city into a top tourist destination
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to beautify Islamabad’s parks, expand green spaces, and transform the city into a top tourist destination.
The decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters on Tuesday.
Officials discussed extensive upgrades for Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) and other public spaces, along with a major tree plantation drive.
The Fatima Jinnah Park will undergo a complete facelift, including new landscaping, horticultural enhancements, and upgraded lighting for evening visitors.
The CDA nursery will be transformed into a modern plant distribution center with controlled greenhouses, floral shops, and cafes.
Citizens and government institutions will be able to purchase plants at affordable rates via a dedicated app.
The upgraded nursery will also host flower shows to promote horticultural beauty.
As part of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025, the CDA plans to plant fruit-bearing, flowering, and shade trees along major roads, green belts, and medians by involving embassies, civil society, and multinational companies in the greening initiative. Sustainable urban forestry to enhance Islamabad’s natural beauty.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these measures aim to make Islamabad a model eco-friendly city.
“We want citizens to enjoy a clean, green, and comfortable environment,” he said.
“Upgrading parks and the nursery is part of our mission to make Islamabad Pakistan’s most beautiful city.”
