CDA Plans Rainwater Harvesting, Tree Plantation Drive In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM

CDA plans rainwater harvesting, tree plantation drive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved major environmental initiatives including a rainwater harvesting project and an extensive tree plantation campaign to make Islamabad greener, healthier, and more sustainable.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and attended by senior officials including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood Gondal, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, and Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz.

Officials informed the meeting that a feasibility study for the rainwater harvesting project in Islamabad has been completed, paving the way for its implementation.

The initiative aims to recharge groundwater through collected rainwater and will later be expanded to other cities.

Public awareness campaigns will be launched to ensure citizens actively support the project.

The CDA also reviewed efforts to phase out paper mulberry trees, known for causing widespread allergies.

To ensure transparency, Randhawa directed that the process be validated by a reputable third-party firm. “We must protect citizens’ health while ensuring impartial verification of the removal process,” he said.

On the plantation campaign, the CDA announced large-scale tree planting along GT Road and in areas reclaimed from illegal encroachers.

Special attention will be given to fulfilling technical requirements for highway plantations to guarantee long-term growth.

Chairman Randhawa stressed that reclaimed land should be converted into green spaces without delay.

“All available resources must be utilized to make Islamabad greener and more beautiful,” he directed, adding that special teams would be formed for plant care and monitoring.

He also called for greater public participation in the campaign, framing it as a national responsibility.

