CDA plans to build two hostels for youth in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to build two hostels for young males and females, especially students visiting the Federal capital for a short span of time which would help provide subsidised housing facilities.

"The basic purpose of the hostels one each for males and females is to facilitate the young people who are coming from the far-flung areas of the country for different purposes," an official in the Authority told APP.

In this regard, the official said Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal had already asked the departments concerned to plan and build these hostels on a priority basis to facilitate the youth.

He said that the Planning Wing of CDA was looking for suitable sites to build these hostels and after that, the authority would move towards PC-I of the project and tendering process.

The official said that the Planning Wing had also visited and identified different sites for the hostels which would be shared with the Chairman CDA for his approval soon.

He said the students in the federal capital were facing a lack of hostel facilities, adding that the majority of the private and government-owned universities did not have their own accommodation facilities, forcing the students to opt for expensive private hostels for lodging.

