UrduPoint.com

CDA Plans To Build Two Hostels For Youth In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

CDA plans to build two hostels for youth in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to build two hostels for young males and females, especially students visiting the Federal capital for a short span of time which would help provide subsidised housing facilities.

"The basic purpose of the hostels one each for males and females is to facilitate the young people who are coming from the far-flung areas of the country for different purposes," an official in the Authority told APP.

In this regard, the official said Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal had already asked the departments concerned to plan and build these hostels on a priority basis to facilitate the youth.

He said that the Planning Wing of CDA was looking for suitable sites to build these hostels and after that, the authority would move towards PC-I of the project and tendering process.

The official said that the Planning Wing had also visited and identified different sites for the hostels which would be shared with the Chairman CDA for his approval soon.

He said the students in the federal capital were facing a lack of hostel facilities, adding that the majority of the private and government-owned universities did not have their own accommodation facilities, forcing the students to opt for expensive private hostels for lodging.

/395

Related Topics

Young Capital Development Authority From Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

7 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

44 minutes ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

52 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.