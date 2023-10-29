Open Menu

CDA Plans To Develop Festival Square In F-9 Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to develop Festival Square in F-9 Park which would not only provide food outlets but also folk musicians to the residents of the Federal capital.

“The Authority has asked the interested well-established food brands and firms to submit their applications to become a part of this Festival Square till November 01 on the official @ CDAthecapital,” an official in the CDA told APP here Sunday.

He said that the Festival Square would feature food trucks, street performers, folk musicians and handicraft stalls. The CDA has asked that only well-established brands with at least experience of five years would be preferred.

The official informed that the Authority had allocated a quota for establishing stalls in the Festival Square including 40 percent for men, 55 percent for women and five percent for Transgenders.

He said the Authority intends to develop state-of-the-art facilities in F-9 Park by providing more recreational opportunities to the residents of the capital as all available resources would be utilized to create a model park of the city, which is spread over an area of 750 acres.

The official said that in pursuance with the directions of Chairman CDA Capt ® Anwar ul Haq, the concerned official directed to ensure a proper lighting system in the park particularly along the jogging and walking tracks, kids play and other areas.

He said the CDA chief has also directed to depute more security guards within the park, in addition to the guards deputed at entry gates, so that the visitors could be provided a safe and secure environment.

The official said the Authority has also installed more light poles, plantation of more shady and fruit trees particularly along the natural stream flowing through the park in addition to the cleanliness of the stream.

