CDA plans to relocate 3 pedestrian bridges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was planning to relocate three proposed pedestrian bridges and selected other sites for their construction on the major thoroughfares of the Federal capital as the facility was being provided through Metro Bus project on Kashmir Highway.

The crossing bridges would be built at Islamabad Expressway near Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Jinnah Avenue close to Mehran Gate and Kashmir Highway near H-9 weekly Bazaar, the official sources in CDA told APP on Friday.

Earlier, the civic agency was contemplating erecting those crossing bridges on Kashmir Highway near the various sectors of the city including G-10, G-11 and G12, the sources added.

Previously, Islamabad Traffic Police has also urged the civic agency to construct 21 more crossing bridges over the overburdened Islamabad Expressway to ensure safety of pedestrian and motorists on the major thorough fare.

ITP's Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Rashid said the 27-km long artery, accommodating huge influx of population on both sides from Faisal Mosque to Rawat, urgently needed the bridges and underpasses.

He also identified critical areas from Sohan to Kak Bridge where majority of public mobility took place and a number of cases of accidents were consecutively reported.

He also underlined the need for installing the facility at least after one kilo meter distance, especially on long arteries including Kashmir Highway, Murree Road and Park road to ensure their safe and secure mobility.

Meanwhile, the people residing on the both sides of Kashmir Highway underlined the need for providing the bridges at earliest as their life at risk due to the lack of facility.

A resident of G-13 sector Muhammad Ammar Aslam complained that due to lack of bridges on Kashmir Highway several accidents had occurred on the road, requiring the prompt measures from of the quarters concerned.

He urged the authorities concerned to rectify the situation so that the public could heave a sigh of relief.