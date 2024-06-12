CDA plans to renovate buildings at Blue Area

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to renovate and improve building structures located at marakiz and Blue Area in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to renovate and improve building structures located at marakiz and Blue Area in the city.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday.

The chairman said that a business-friendly incentive plan should be presented within a week to improve the condition of the buildings.

He further said that incentives will be given to the owners of the old buildings of Aabpara Market, Blue Area, G-6, F-6 and other commercial centers in accordance with the new regulations.

The meeting also decided that action will be taken after June 30, 2024 against the buildings constructed and under construction without the approval of the authority.

Therefore, the owners should apply for the approval of the building plan before 30 June 2024; otherwise the buildings will be sealed.

The meeting gave consent to increase the charges for the approval of the building plan. After July 1, 2024, building plans will be approved as per new charges.