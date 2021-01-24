UrduPoint.com
CDA Plans To Upgrade Sector D-12 With New Parks, Jogging Tracks

Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A Project-Concept-I (PC-I) for development of five parks along with jogging and cycling tracks in the Sector, D-12 has been prepared as part of the campaign to develop, restore and beautify public parks in the capital city.

According to the details provided by the Environment Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the work on the parks and jogging/cycling tracks would be initiated soon in coordination with other relevant departments.

Being one of the oldest areas of the Federal capital the sector D-12 lies adjacent to Margallah Hills, far away from the city's hustle and bustle.

The construction of jogging and cycle tracks would provide the residents with an opportunity to enjoy some refreshing moments right at the bottom of the Margallah Hills.

The local people informed that the sector D-12 is among the sectors where large numbers of people are carrying out construction on their plots. So due to increasing construction activities, the roads of this sector are in dilapidated condition and need repair work.

The civic authority has also made arrangements to remove encroachment and make the required land available for these projects.

The minutes of the meeting held by CDA Member Engineering showed that the 'D-12 Resident Group' has taken steps to collect solid waste and ensure security and surveillance in the sector on self-help basis.

The newly constructed boundary wall to prevent encroachment would be demolished to secure the right of way. The left over carriageway would be constructed after seeking clearance from the Enforcement Directorate.

A fence would be constructed in sector D-12 at 300-foot distance from the plotline after removal of encroachment. The removal of wild growth and up keeping of greens/ medians would be arranged as per other areas of Islamabad. The construction and beautification of footpaths is also currently under way by the environment directorate.

