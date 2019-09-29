CDA planting more trees under Clean and Green campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Under ongoing clean and green campaign by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), wild growth is being cleared, tree plantation is being carried out in addition to addressing issues pertaining to cleanliness of the city. As a result of vigorous push, significant area of the capital city has been cleared from rank vegetation and wild growth.

Mutual coordination among CDA, Environment Wing of MCI and Islamabad Administration ICT is playing key role in the efforts for reviving the Clean and Green status of capital city This initiative was started under the supervision of ICT Administration last month to address the declining situation of cleanliness of the city and to remove unattended wild growth and rank vegetation.

All concerned departments were taken on board and after ensuring effective coordination among the departments, the city is gradually regaining its original shape.

During the recent efforts made in this regard, rank vegetation and wild growth has been removed from the median strips and green belts along the major roads, avenues, marakiz, markets, parks and roads within the sectors.

Furthermore, after removing wild growth and rank vegetation, landscaping along the major roads has also been initiated.

Improvement of general cleanliness of the city is also main focus of the ongoing clean and green campaign. In this connection, Sanitation staff of MCI has been deputed to remove unattended garbage dumps particularly in the green belts and jungle areas as well as at the outskirts of the city in addition to routine cleanliness activities. Assistant Commissioners in this regard in accordance with assigned tasks, are conducting visits of different areas to supervise the efforts to make Islamabad clean and green. Fines are being imposed on the spot in addition to sealing of premises involved in the littering. In this connection, fines around Rs. 200,000/- on different elements were imposed on littering and other such violations.

During the recent efforts, garbage dumps pending unattended since a month have been disposed off from Khanna Lehtrar Road and Alipur Farash Town areas. Similarly, garbage dumped in the green belts of sector I-8 and I-10 has also been removed.