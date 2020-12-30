UrduPoint.com
CDA Plants 22,000 Saplings

Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) under its plantation drive have planted almost 22,000 saplings at various sites of the Federal capital, the spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said the sites were included F-9 Park, Lake View Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Play Land, Ankara Park, Punjab House, G-6, G-5, and other parks, public places and green belts.

He said the CDA administration was taking remarkable steps to revive the green chapter of the federal capital and enhance its beauty.

Saplings were being planted across the city side by side ensuring their safety, he added.

