CDA plants 7,000 seed balls during monsoon season at Trail 5

Environment Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday planted around 7,000 seed balls of various types of plants during the monsoon season at Trail 5

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Environment Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday planted around 7,000 seed balls of various types of plants during the monsoon season at Trail 5.

The Authority has made arrangements to distribute the seed balls of various types of plants among the citizens for plantation, said a news release issued here.

It is pertinent to mention here that the survival rate of the seed balls is 80 percent higher than the rest of the seeds. The seed balls are also called earth balls because the seed is made into a ball of clay and slightly pressed into the ground. The seed balls are the easiest and most effective way to increase plantation as it requires less labour.

In this method of plantation, the plants and trees can be propagated further because in this type of plantation there is no need to dig the ground either. Similarly, it is also a means of planting trees by embedding organic seed balls in the ground.

In this type of planting, the plants that are compatible with the local environment are introduced by planting or dropping seeds in the ground. This method of plantation is also known as aerial forestry, and monsoon or rainy season is the best time for this type of plantation process. Plantation using seed balls also grows faster and low cost than conventional tree plantation.