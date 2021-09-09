UrduPoint.com

CDA Plants Over 400, 000 Saplings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

CDA plants over 400, 000 saplings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has so far planted over 4,00,000 saplings across the Federal capital under the Clean and Green Pakistan drive.

In accordance with vision of the Prime Minister regarding protection and enhancement of the green character of the Islamabad tree plantation and landscaping work was in full swing, said an official of environment wing.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the authority had chalked out a comprehensive plan to plant various species  of plants along highways, intersections, green belts,  drain slopes and parks.

Some saplings of six feet in height were also planted in specified locations including Fatima Jinnah Park, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, Margalla Road, Margalla Hills National Park and Islamabad Highway.

The volunteers, students of private and public educational institutions, persons belonging to civil society, various Non-governmental organizations, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and other institutions were being made part of tree plantation drive.

The staff of environment wing, he said was performing their duties in different shifts as per directions of Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed to make Islamabad more beautiful and attractive.

The official added that the federal apex agency has also set up stalls in various areas of the city for free distribution of saplings to involve citizens directly in the plantation drive.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Fatima Jinnah Civil Society Road Srinagar Chamber Commerce Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

TECNO brings a fiery PUBG Championship for the Mar ..

TECNO brings a fiery PUBG Championship for the Marketing Dealers

9 minutes ago
 FAO and MNFSR collaborate to bring innovative fina ..

FAO and MNFSR collaborate to bring innovative financing in agricultural research

12 minutes ago
 Local boys asks Sarfraz Ahmed to start cricket ser ..

Local boys asks Sarfraz Ahmed to start cricket series in his residential area

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan University

23 minutes ago
 Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding fest ..

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

42 minutes ago
 Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.