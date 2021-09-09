CDA plants over 400, 000 saplings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has so far planted over 4,00,000 saplings across the Federal capital under the Clean and Green Pakistan drive.

In accordance with vision of the Prime Minister regarding protection and enhancement of the green character of the Islamabad tree plantation and landscaping work was in full swing, said an official of environment wing.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the authority had chalked out a comprehensive plan to plant various species of plants along highways, intersections, green belts, drain slopes and parks.

Some saplings of six feet in height were also planted in specified locations including Fatima Jinnah Park, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, Margalla Road, Margalla Hills National Park and Islamabad Highway.

The volunteers, students of private and public educational institutions, persons belonging to civil society, various Non-governmental organizations, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and other institutions were being made part of tree plantation drive.

The staff of environment wing, he said was performing their duties in different shifts as per directions of Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed to make Islamabad more beautiful and attractive.

The official added that the federal apex agency has also set up stalls in various areas of the city for free distribution of saplings to involve citizens directly in the plantation drive.

/395